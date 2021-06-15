Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Amazon warehouse proposal rejected by Arvada City Council

By  — 

The Arvada City Council rejected 5-2 a proposal to build a 112,485-square-foot Amazon last-mile delivery warehouse during its meeting Monday night, the Colorado Sun reports.

The Arvada City Council rejected 5-2 a proposal to build a 112,485-square-foot Amazon last-mile delivery warehouse during its meeting Monday night, the Colorado Sun reports.


 