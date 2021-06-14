McWhinney COO Pittman moves into CEO role

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. chief operating officer Ray Pittman has been promoted to the CEO position, taking over the role from co-founder Chad McWhinney.
Chad McWhinney will step back from daily business operations and assume the role of executive chairman. Troy McWhinney, the company’s other co-founder, will remain in his position as chief investment officer.
Pittman, who joined McWhinney in 2019, was previously global chief client officer at CBRE and served as the company’s CEO for Australia and New Zealand, according to a McWhinney news release.
“With our commitment to the company’s continued growth and success, the Board and I felt it was a strong time to build upon our positive momentum and transition Ray Pittman into the CEO role to lead the business forward,” Chad McWhinney said in the release. “We have great confidence in Ray’s leadership abilities and experience, alongside my focus on the strategic vision of the company including new markets and new product types. This is the right move, the right person and the right time for us to make this advancement.”
