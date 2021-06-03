Vestas sells Pueblo tower facility, the last in its operation

PUEBLO — Saying that specialization helps to support growth, Danish wind power company Vestas Wind Systems A/S has sold its Pueblo tower factory to CS Wind Corp., a South Korean company that specializes in tower manufacturing.
The move comes on the heels of consolidation in February of blade manufacturing in Windsor and repurposing of its Brighton site.
In a statement, Vestas said that it will focus on key areas of expertise and expand partnerships with supply chain partners. It said CS Wind is capable of increasing volume at the Pueblo plant by extending tower production to multiple wind turbine manufacturers.
As a part of its agreement, Vestas will secure an agreed upon volume of the tower factory’s output to support its North American market, the company said in a press release. CS Wind said it would continue Vestas’ investments and initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the plant.
“Across our global supply chain footprint, we are involving more partners to build on the foundations we have established for wind energy,” Vestas chief operating officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said in a written statement. “This includes honing our own resources to where they can be most effective and transferring parts of our operational setup to be run by other industry leaders who can create more value and secure additional long-term jobs. I’m therefore very excited about the agreement with our long-term partner CS Wind to expand our cooperation further, which can help grow and mature the supply chain in Colorado,” he said.
The Pueblo factory was built in 2009 and at the time was the world’s largest tower manufacturing facility. It employs more than 500 people and manufactures more than 3,000 tower segments a year, the company said. It was the last tower factory that Vestas operated itself.
