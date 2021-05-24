Greeley City Council to consider re-launching efforts to renew road tax

GREELEY — After shelving plans to ask for renewal from voters last year, the Greeley City Council will consider whether to revive its plans to ask voters to extend the “Keep Greeley Moving” roadway tax through 2029.

The council is scheduled to discuss a campaign to renew the tax in its meeting this Tuesday, which would likely culminate in a vote in the municipal elections this November.

“Keep Greeley Moving” is a 0.65% tax levy on all non-grocery sales in the city, with proceeds earmarked for roadway repairs and expansions. It is estimated to have generated approximately $80.5 million in revenue over seven years, and is set to expire in 2022.

Greeley leaders initially sought to renew the roadway tax last fall, alongside a separate 3% tax on groceries used to fund repairs to roads, public buildings and other capital projects. However, the economic damage caused by the pandemic led the Council to focus solely on passing the grocery tax on last year’s ballot before its original expiry date in December 2021 versus risking having both items fail.

Voters approved that extension with an overwhelming 71% in favor, which keeps that tax alive through the end of 2026. It is expected to generate approximately $45 million in revenue from 2021 to its sunset date.

In a report by a pollster firm hired by the city, approximately 54% of the 502 registered voters surveyed said the city’s sidewalks and roads probably or definitely needed additional funding. A dominant 82% expressed support for the ballot language to extend Keep Greeley Moving, with 43% saying they would strongly support a proposal to do so.

However, the pollster found that 58% of survey respondents opposed raising the tax to 0.95% to raise an additional $8 million to $25 million annually for roadway projects.

If the Council decides to pursue the extension for the November ballot, it would likely make a final ballot language approval during its Aug. 17 meeting.

