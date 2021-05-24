Estes Park to consider liquor license for new The Post Chicken and Beer location

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Town Council will consider whether to grant Big Red F Restaurant Group’s application for a liquor license to open a new The Post Chicken and Beer spot near the Stanley Hotel.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents Mercury 100
Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!
The council is set to discuss the permit in its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Boulder chain announced plans to bring its fried chicken chain to the renovated Carriage House near the iconic hotel last December.
Post’s application indicates that it won’t be brewing beer on-site and has a lease in place through June 2026. The company intends to open the restaurant in early July.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Town Council will consider whether to grant Big Red F Restaurant Group’s application for a liquor license to open a new The Post Chicken and Beer spot near the Stanley Hotel.
The council is set to discuss the permit in its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Boulder chain announced plans to bring its fried chicken chain to the renovated Carriage House near the iconic hotel last December.
Post’s application indicates that it won’t be brewing beer on-site and has a lease in place through June 2026. The company intends to open the restaurant in early July.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.