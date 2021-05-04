3 homebuilders to offer collections at Kinston

LOVELAND — Three homebuilders are among the first to participate in the development of Kinston, a new housing development east of the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland.

McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. is the developer of Kinston, a 625-acre master-planned community that will include housing and community amenities such as gathering places, a coffee shop, beer purveyor, and commons area.

In a statement, McWhinney said that Lennar, Dream Finders Homes and Richmond American Homes are the first to offer collections of homes. The three homebuilders have closed on 237 homesites representing five different home types in the first phase of residential offerings. At buildout, Kinston plans to deliver approximately 2,800 home sites, including 15 distinct product segments to meet homebuyers’ growing demand for homes in the Northern Colorado market.

“Centerra is already well-established as a best-in-class master-planned community, home to thousands of residents, outdoor recreation and amenities, parks, millions of square feet of regional shopping, employment opportunities and a regional hospital. Kinston will further enhance our community in many ways, including the quality that we’ve built into the larger vision for Centerra and in terms of community engagement,” David Crowder, vice president of community development for McWhinney and general manager of Centerra, said in a written statement. “Our goal is to provide options that meet our new residents where they are at in their various stages in life within a dynamic and sustainable community where residents can live, work and play for generations to come.”

The three initial homebuilders plan to build modern farmhouse and prairie-style homes, as well as craftsman and mid-century modern designs. New model homes are expected to open to the public in late winter 2021, with pricing becoming available at that time. As listed by McWhinney:

Lennar plans to offer 57 single-family homes on traditional lots ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet and another 60 single-family homes in a cluster-style configuration ranging from 1,480 to 1,700 square feet.

Dream Finders Homes intends to offer 47 single-family homes on traditional lots ranging from 1,850 to 2,700 square feet.

Richmond American Homes anticipates offering 33 single-family home sites, featuring three-car garages on traditional lots ranging from 1,945 to 2,745 square feet, with option for finished basements. It also will offer 40 alley-loaded duplex-style homes ranging from 1,260 to 1,475 square feet.

