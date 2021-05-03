Colorado Sun, nonprofit trust scoop up 24 local newspapers

The Colorado Sun, a 3-year-old digital news startup, has joined with the nonprofit organization National Trust for Local News to purchase Colorado Community Media, a group of 24 weekly and monthly print publications in metro Denver and the foothills.

Sun editor Larry Ryckman announced the deal Monday in a blog post.

According to the announcement, the Sun is now a part owner of:

Arvada Press

Brighton Standard Blade

Brighton and Ft. Lupton Advertiser

Canyon Courier

Castle Pines News Press

Castle Rock News Press

Centennial Citizen

Clear Creek Courant

Commerce City Sentinel Express

Denver Herald Dispatch

Douglas County News Press

Elbert County News

Englewood Herald

Fort Lupton Press

Golden Transcript

Highlands Ranch Herald

Jeffco Transcript

Life on Capitol Hill

Littleton Independent

Lone Tree Voice

Northglenn/Thornton Sentinel

Parker Chronicle

South Platte Independent

Washington Park Profile

Westminster Window

285 Hustler

The papers, acquired from Colorado Community Media owner-publishers Jerry and Ann Healy, will be operated by the Sun under the banner of the Colorado News Conservancy, a public-benefit corporation, Ryckman’s blog post said. COLab and the Colorado Press Association will provide support.

The National Trust for Local News is supported by funding from the Denver-based Gates Family Foundation, Colorado Trust, American Journalism Project, Google News Initiative, Democracy Fund and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“There is a growing coalition of people and institutions in Colorado who realize that trustworthy, nonpartisan local news is a public good that we all play a role in sustaining,” Melissa Milios Davis, director of the Colorado Media Project and vice president for informed communities at the Gates Family Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Hyperlocal newsrooms are often the only ones covering what’s happening at city hall, in our public schools, and on Main Street in small towns. We’re excited to partner with The National Trust for Local News and a small village of others to help ensure these valuable community assets remain in mission-aligned hands.”

