Mortgage Bankers Association economist Joel Kan to keynote Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting for the Mortgage Bankers Association, will keynote the Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, a virtual event that will take place March 30 to April 1.

The event will be conducted virtually for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature three rounds of morning sessions, including the April 1 keynote by Kan.

Kan will address the outlook for mortgage rates in 2021, along with data on sales, demographics, average loan sizes, housing prices and inventory.

In his role at the MBA, Kan is responsible for the organization’s macroeconomic and housing-market forecasts and oversees the production of MBA’s industry surveys, including the Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey, Builder Applications Survey, and Mortgage Credit Availability Index – three of the association’s high-profile surveys.

“We are very excited that Joel will speak as our Day 3 keynote,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher of BizWest, which organizes the event. “He will provide an important national perspective on mortgage lending, while also providing insights regarding the local housing market.”

The Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit will feature live-streaming presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, virtual trade-show booths, online networking, one-on-one video meetings and much more.

Registration for the summit itself is available on the BizWest site with the early-bird registration cost of $34.49 available through March 12, when it goes to $39.49. Additional processing fees apply.

The 2021 Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit will feature both new and familiar content. Day 1 will begin with a residential forecast delivered by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance, while Day 2 will begin with a commercial forecast by Ryan Schaefer, CEO and principal with NAI Affinity.

New commercial developments throughout the northern region will be discussed in two Breaking Ground sessions, at which city planning departments lay out what projects are in the works, along with a session on industrial developments.

Residential experts will discuss master-planned communities and low inventories of homes on the market.

Finally, a panel moderated by Michael Payne, partner in the Coan, Payton & Payne LLC law firm, will provide a platform for Icons of Real Estate to reveal their secrets of success. This year’s icons are Dale Boehner, principal with Thompson Ranch Development Co.; Eric Holsapple, broker/owner with LC Real Estate Group; and Jon Turner, CEO of Hillside Commercial Group.The full agenda is available here.