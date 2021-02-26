Basketball takes lead among Colorado bettors

LAKEWOOD — Basketball is the new leader among sports on which Colorado residents can wager, according to the Department of Revenue’s January sports betting report.

In its monthly statement, the department said that $88 million in wagers were placed on professional basketball during January. American pro football dropped to second place with $74 million in wagers. Table tennis moved from fifth to fourth with $11 million and NCAA basketball was third at $39 million.

In all, $326.9 million in total wagers were made in January, and taxes collected were $1.19 million, up 125% from December.

Mobile betting remains the leading method, with 98% of all wagers made using online formats. Bets also can be made at casinos in Cripple Creek, Blackhawk and Central City.

The full report for January can be found on the Division of Gaming’s website.

