BizWest Podcast, February 23, 2021: Cheba Hut tries to recreate its cannabis atmosphere with a mobile game

When your restaurant chain prides itself on its cannabis-themed interiors, how does it stay relevant during the pandemic when to-go is the dominant way people eat? Lucas High chats with Cheba Hut vice president of marketing Brian Loeb about how the Fort Collins chain is getting customers to play mobile games at home for pinners.

