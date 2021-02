DENVER — The Colorado Solar and Storage Association, a clean-energy trade group, has elected the members of its 2021 board of directors:

Eliot Abel, Namasté Solar

Adrienne Dorsey, GRID Alternatives Colorado

Richard Krauze, K2 Renew

Jessica Reinhardt, Sunrun

Thad Kurowski, Tesla (Alternate)

The group’s outgoing directors are:

Nick Perugini, Solaris Energy

Doug Carter, Io Development

Noah Eckert, Community Energy

