Niman Ranch pledges $80K to restaurant relief

WESTMINSTER — Niman Ranch Inc., a meat supplier focused on sustainability, has pledged $80,000 to establish the Niman Ranch Restaurant Relief Fund to help independent eateries survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our restaurant partners have always been there for the Niman Ranch farmer community, and now it’s our time to step up for them,” Niman Ranch general manager Chris Oliviero said in a prepared statement. “With positive vaccine momentum, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but many restaurants simply won’t be able to hold on through the coming weeks and months without help. We hope the fund provides a bit of relief during a very dark time.”

Niman Ranch, according to a company news release, hopes to use to funding to support about 100 different restaurants by:

Purchasing restaurant gift cards to be distributed to local community members and nonprofit organizations, providing guaranteed sales while also driving much needed new business.

Sponsoring meals prepared by independent restaurants for first responders, frontline workers and communities in need.

