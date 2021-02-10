Cannabis Doing Good recognizes Terrapin Care Station for community improvement efforts

DENVER — Boulder-based dispensary chain Terrapin Care Station was recently recognized for its community engagement and anti-racism training efforts by Cannabis Doing Good, a Denver-based platform that connects cannabis firms with nonprofit groups and other community organizations in need of support.
TCS, which has local operations in Boulder and Longmont, won Cannabis Doing Good’s 2021 Change Maker Award, which honors pot firms that “support reparative efforts, seek justice and challenge systems that uphold inequity,” according to a CDG news release.
CDG said it selected TCS for the award based on the implementation of internal anti-racism training and the establishment of an anti-racism employee committee.
“The company is also working to remove barriers for underrepresented black and brown communities by providing training resources and seed money to community social equity nonprofit organization The Color of Cannabis,” the release said. “Terrapin supported social equity policy efforts in Colorado starting in 2012 through today. The company has contributed time, talent and resources to re-entry programs, restorative justice efforts and other community needs in Colorado, Missouri, Michigan and Pennsylvania.”
TCS was also named runner up for the 2021 Good Neighbor Award, that recognizes “companies implementing community engagement programs, encouraging volunteer hours and meeting community needs in new and thoughtful ways.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
