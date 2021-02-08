Former congressman, Army undersecretary Patrick Murphy joins Vita Inclinata board

BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc., a Broomfield-based developer of stability systems to help helicopter operators more safely carry cargo loads in adverse conditions, has named former U.S. Congressman (D-PA) and U.S. Army undersecretary Patrick Murphy to its board of directors.
“Patrick Murphy’s storied career has a humbling and inspiring throughline: his passion for using innovation to improve the lives of active military and veterans — with true efficiency and accountability,” Vita Inclinata CEO Caleb Carr said in a prepared statement. “We at Vita feel fortunate and honored to be guided not only by his expertise, but by his example: he pursues innovation in the service of solving real problems for first responders, veterans, and warfighters — not just for the sake of innovation.”
In a news release announcing his appointment, Vita Inclinata said Murphy’s U.S. Department of Defense experience will help the firm win military contracts.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
