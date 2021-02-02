Chicago firm launches 76 Freeze cold-storage project in Brighton

BRIGHTON — A new real estate development will bring cold storage to the region’s hot industrial market.

76 Freeze, a 247,032-square-foot multi-temperature facility, is under construction at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton. The project is owned and developed by Karis Cold Storage, a Chicago-based development company that focuses on the cold-storage industry.

76 Freeze incorporates a convertible freezer designed to operate at temperatures as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit up to higher than 55 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing the facility to accommodate users in need of freezer, cooler, processing or dry space.

About 166,000 square feet of the project has ben released, according to a press release from Cushman & Wakefield, which is marketing the property. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Matt Trone, Steve Hager, Drew McManus and Joey Trinkle are providing leasing services.

“It is a great pleasure to be involved in this rare project in Denver designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s supply chain dynamics and cold storage users while maximizing efficiency and lower costs,” Trone said in a prepared statement. “We are also thrilled in having been able to already secure a notable tenant in the majority of the space, indicative of the functionality and quality of this facility.”

76 Freeze offers 40-foot ceiling height, and can accommodate 10,000 pallet positions. The project is expected to be completed in October 2021.