AGC Biologics hires new Boulder site manager

BOULDER — AGC Biologics, the drug manufacturer that last year bought the former AstraZeneca PLC plant in Boulder, recently hired David Stewart to lead the Boulder site.

Stewart’s past experience includes roles with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Genentech Inc., according to an AGC news release.

“We are very happy that Mr. Stewart is joining us as general manager/site head for the Boulder site. He brings broad experience and demonstrated leadership ability from large-scale biologics drug substance operations,” AGC Biologics chief technical officer Kasper Møller said in the release. “I am confident that Stewart will lead the Boulder site to successful operations in support of our customers’ growing demands.”

