Szczurek to serve on Western Colorado University board

GUNNISON — Technology and Management Solutions LLC CEO and Colorado’s previous chief information officer and executive director Theresa Szczurek has been named to the board of directors at Western Colorado University.
“Education is a game changer,” she said in a prepared statement. “I am impressed by the university’s strides in both engineering and business and by its entrepreneurial spirit. I like the initiatives that Western is pursuing with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and with connections to other institutions. There is a need for more people in the workforce with a technology foundation.”
Szczurek is serving a four-year term on the board, which makes policy and provides oversight for the operations of the institution.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
