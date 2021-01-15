L3 announces first class of prospective local leaders

Leveraging Local Leaders, a leadership training program in Northern Colorado, has formed its first class of participants.
L3, a 501c3 nonprofit formed by Leah Johnson and Tom Lucero, is working in collaboration with BizWest to help develop the next generation of elected leaders for county and city governments. It is a nonpartisan effort striving to elevate civil discourse and pragmatic solutions to Northern Colorado issues.
“It is great to see that there are people in Northern Colorado who want to take on the challenge of running for local office and do it in a way that can elevate the conversation to ensure a bright economic and balanced future for our region,” Lucero said in a written statement.
The 2021 inaugural class members are:
- Morgen Harrington, Loveland.
- Solitare Svoboda, Loveland.
- Vi Wickam, Loveland.
- Gavin Kaszynski, Fort Collins.
- Nicole Watkins, Greeley.
- Kathi Wright, Loveland.
The class consists of campaign elements to help participants learn how to get elected to local offices, as well as knowledge about impacts of policy on local government.
“We are all going to have to do better to see that while we might not always agree, there is a space where we can find common ground and good solutions for our communities,” Johnson said.
