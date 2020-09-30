L3 plans to train local elected leaders, promote civil discourse

A leadership program designed to prepare people for service as local elected officials and to encourage civil discourse has begun in Northern Colorado.

Called L3 — Leveraging Local Leaders — the program is a collaboration between BizWest and the facilitators of L3, Leah Johnson and Tom Lucero.

The nonpartisan program will integrate leadership development, action-based candidate training and comprehensive policy education to create a group of leaders ready to run for office and encourage civil discourse to find solutions to Northern Colorado’s challenges.

L3 seeks to recruit a diverse group of leaders from the region, provide them training and mentorship, educate them on the top public-policy issues and prepare them to run for local office.

“This is an exciting endeavor for BizWest,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher. “While there are many leadership programs in Northern Colorado, there is not one that focuses on training people to run for office and encouraging folks once they are there to promote civil discourse and solutions. We have to seek and train the leaders we want, and now more than ever, ensuring those leaders have the tools necessary to get there and be effective is critical.”

The program will equip participants with tools and skills to run winning campaigns, provide information on business issues affecting the region, cultivate collaboration to foster new ideas and open-minded public policy that can bridge partisan divides to advance pro-business policies, and eliminate barriers to entry that inhibit participation from business leaders.

“Having been a part of the political system virtually my whole career working on the federal, state and local levels, I cannot stress enough how much the local level matters. I want to invest and focus my time on where we can make the most impact in building bridges and finding solutions,” said co-founder Leah Johnson.

“Training pragmatic, solution-oriented people to serve their local communities is the best way I can think of,” she said. “We have to do better, and I believe we can.”

“Finding and recruiting candidates who understand the long-term economic vitality in Northern Colorado is critically important and should be a top priority for everyone,” co-founder Tom Lucero said. “We want leaders who have a 50-year vision for our region and who understand our interconnected economy.”

Johnson and Lucero have both been elected officials from different political orientations. They say that they subscribe to the Tip O’Neill/Ronald Reagan school of politics, that “you can disagree like heck and still be friends.”

Information and registration information can be found at the L3 website.

Applicants for the program need to have:

Willingness to work across the aisle to develop solutions to the region’s most pressing public policy issues.

Commitment to creating and advancing pro-business policies that elevate the economic vitality of Northern Colorado.

Evidence of life experience and leadership skills within their community as a volunteer and/or working professional .

Desire to acquire knowledge of a variety of industries and a willingness to learn about the issues critical to the region.

Dedicated to meeting the time requirements of the program and ability to fully engage in the entirety of the program.

Motivated to engage in vibrant and constructive discourse about issues important to the region’s future.

Applications open Oct. 1 and will remain open until Nov. 20. Applicants will be interviewed; classes begin in January.