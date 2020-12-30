McWhinney raises $3.53M for new industrial development

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has raised just more than $3.53 million in what appears to be funding for a future industrial construction project.
IH Industrial One Investments LLC raised the funds from 12 investors in an all-equity offering, according to disclosures made Tuesday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
That LLC’s registered address is the same as McWhinney’s Loveland address and lists the development company as its manager.
McWhinney has previously used these investment vehicles to fund development projects, most recently raising just less than $4 million to construct a 123,000-square-foot warehouse in the Centerra Industrial district in Loveland. In that case, the McWhinney used the word “CIndustrial” in the name to signify the project would be built in that district.
It’s unclear for what future project the funds raised by IH Industrial One will be used for. The subsidiary does not own any property in Larimer, Weld, Boulder or Broomfield counties, and no other companies under the IH Industrial moniker exist with the Colorado Secretary of State or in SEC records.
McWhinney did not return a request for comment Wednesday morning.
