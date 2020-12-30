Banner hospitals to begin permitting visitors 

GREELEY — Banner Health, which operates at more than 20 locations in Northern Colorado, including major hospitals Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center in Loveland and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, announced this week it will begin allowing some visitors to its facilities starting Wednesday.

Most patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day during the visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions: