Banner hospitals to begin permitting visitors 

GREELEY — Banner Health, which operates at more than 20 locations in Northern Colorado, including major hospitals Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center in Loveland and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, announced this week it will begin allowing some visitors to its facilities starting Wednesday.
Most patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day during the visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:
- Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them in addition to one visitor per day.
- Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility. These patients may have one visitor per day in addition to their support person.
- Moms in labor and delivery may have a support person and visitor. Doulas are also permitted for laboring mothers in addition to their support person and visitor. Doulas must leave immediately following the birth.
- No visits are permitted for COVID-19 or COVID-19 suspected patients unless patient is at end of life.