Colorado’s economic bounce-back slowed in Q3

DENVER — After holding up better than most states during the initial stages of COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, Colorado’s economy has failed to bounce back as quickly during the third quarter, according to a Denver Post report.
The newspaper, citing a recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report, said the state had the nation’s 10th best-performing economy in Q2 but the the ninth worst in Q3. Neighboring Wyoming was the country’s worst preforming state in the third quarter.
