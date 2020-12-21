Niwot, Longmont Star Buds among dispensaries snapped up by Schwazze

DENVER — Schwazze Colorado LLC (OTCQX: SHWZ), a Denver-based cannabis retailer that formerly operated as Medicine Man Technologies Inc., recently completed half of its acquisition of the Star Buds pot shop chain, including the dispensaries in Longmont and Niwot.

Schwazze now controls six of 13 Star Buds locations. In addition to the two Boulder County locations, the first phase of the sale — totalling more than $31 million — included shops in Denver, Commerce City and Pueblo.

Sponsored Content UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support. Read More

The firm intends to buy an additional seven Star Buds dispensaries, including shops in Westminster and Louisville, in early 2021 so long as financing is available.

After absorbing the Star Buds locations, Schwazze will operate 17 shops along the Front Range. The company eventually plans to expand into other parts of Colorado, according to a Schwazze news release.

Those 17 shops are expected to bring in 2020 revenues of about $95 million.

“The addition of these six Star Buds dispensaries builds on our customer-centric focus, significantly expands our retail operations footprint, and enables us to reach positive cash flow beginning in January,” Schwazze CEO Justin Dye said in a prepared statement.