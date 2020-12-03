Xcel to build Boulder community solar gardens

BOULDER — Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) announced this week its intent to build two new company-owned community solar gardens in Boulder, which will provide electricity exclusively to income-qualified households.

The project, which is a partnership with Pivot Energy and Energy Outreach Colorado, is expected to serve 800 customers in and around Boulder County. Customers will be able to take advantage of renewable solar power without having to install panels on their homes.

Xcel claims the Boulder arrays, planned for the Valmont Generating Station, are the first 100% income-qualified community solar projects in the nation.

“We are pleased to add these solar investments to our portfolio of carbon-free, low-cost energy resources,” Xcel Colorado president Alice Jackson said in a prepared statement. “Focusing on income-qualified households makes solar accessible to a group of our customers who want to reduce their carbon footprint and also need to keep their energy bills as low as possible.”

