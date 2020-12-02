Software trainer Techtonic taps new CEO

BOULDER — Techtonic Inc., a maker of software apprenticeship programs, has hired Nicole Craine as its newest president and CEO.

Craine has been chief operating officer for the Boulder-based Techtonic since March. Before that, she ran her own consulting firm and was COO of SurveyGizmo from 2016 to 2019. The company’s founder Heather Terenzio will remain with the company as board chairwoman, according to a written statement.

SurveyGizmo moved from Boulder to Louisville this year and rebranded as Alchemer in October.

Techtonic was the first company in the country to be approved by the U.S. Department of Labor to provide software development apprenticeships.

It most recently raised $6 million in a Series B round in November 2018.

