Sola Salon plans new franchise locations in eastern Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY — Sola Salon Studios, a franchisor of hairstyling operations, announced this week an expansion that includes new franchise locations in Lafayette and Louisville.

Business partners Greg Sanders and Scott Durland will open the two new Boulder County salons, in addition to another franchise location in Laramie County, Wyoming, according to a Sola news release.

Sponsored Content Everyone is affected by cancer

But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in. Read More

In total, Sola recently inked 17 franchise development agreements across the country, the release said. The company has several existing franchise locations in the Denver area.

“The growth we have experienced this year in spite of all the challenges the pandemic brought to our industry reflects the strength of our business model and the resilience of our franchise opportunity,” Sola CEO Christina Russell said in the release. “All of our 2020 signings, with the exception of just one, have come after the mandated closures of salon businesses earlier this year, serving as a true testament to that.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC