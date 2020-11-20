Sola Salon plans new franchise locations in eastern Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY — Sola Salon Studios, a franchisor of hairstyling operations, announced this week an expansion that includes new franchise locations in Lafayette and Louisville.
Business partners Greg Sanders and Scott Durland will open the two new Boulder County salons, in addition to another franchise location in Laramie County, Wyoming, according to a Sola news release.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
In total, Sola recently inked 17 franchise development agreements across the country, the release said. The company has several existing franchise locations in the Denver area.
“The growth we have experienced this year in spite of all the challenges the pandemic brought to our industry reflects the strength of our business model and the resilience of our franchise opportunity,” Sola CEO Christina Russell said in the release. “All of our 2020 signings, with the exception of just one, have come after the mandated closures of salon businesses earlier this year, serving as a true testament to that.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER COUNTY — Sola Salon Studios, a franchisor of hairstyling operations, announced this week an expansion that includes new franchise locations in Lafayette and Louisville.
Business partners Greg Sanders and Scott Durland will open the two new Boulder County salons, in addition to another franchise location in Laramie County, Wyoming, according to a Sola news release.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
In total, Sola recently inked 17 franchise development agreements across the country, the release said. The company has several existing franchise locations in the Denver area.
“The growth we have experienced this year in spite of all the challenges the pandemic brought to our industry reflects the strength of our business model and the resilience of our franchise opportunity,” Sola CEO Christina Russell said in the release. “All of our 2020 signings, with the exception of just one, have come after the mandated closures of salon businesses earlier this year, serving as a true testament to that.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.