Charlotte’s Web teams with University of Buffalo on cannabinoid research

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), which produces hemp-derived cannabidiol wellness products, is teaming with the University at Buffalo’s Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences to research ways cannabinoids such as CBD can be used therapeutically.
“The new partnership includes collaboration on a global program to advance cannabinoid sciences implementation research and safety for both supplement and biomedical use of cannabinoids with the coordination center at Buffalo,” according to a CW news release. “Its purpose is to identify optimal approaches to advance the safe use of cannabinoid-containing products and identify the gaps in current knowledge.”
Jeffrey Lombardo and Gene Morse from UB will lead the coordination effort.
“We realize the value of partnering our established cannabinoid product business models with an internationally recognized leader in clinical research to address the growing field of cannabinoid health and wellness products,” CW senior vice president of innovation Tim Orr said in a prepared statement. “This collaboration will oversee multidisciplinary teams conducting cutting edge research in new areas of implementation to expand the database of evidence that can guide future therapeutics development in the field. We are pleased to have established this working relationship with UB’s Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences and the opportunity that this new alliance creates.”
