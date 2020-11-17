Longmont EDP hires collective impact program coordinator

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has hired Marisa Baylón Guillén as its collective impact program coordinator.
In this position, Baylón Guillén will coordinate Longmont’sAdvance Longmont 2.0 economic development strategy, according to a statement from the LEDP.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
Advance Longmont 2.0 is an economic development strategy that seeks to align the Longmont community around collective impact on issues that matter most to residents and businesses.
Before coming to Longmont EDP, Baylón Guillén was a labor organizer for SEIU/Florida Public Services Union, where she collaborated and integrated with community organizations and political affiliates; served as the New Americans citizenship coordinator for the Florida Immigrant Coalition; and was director of operations and project manager for Intercambio Uniting Communities in Boulder, Longmont, and Lafayette.
“While the collective impact model is commonly used for social impact organizations, we aren’t aware of any other communities applying this model to an economic development strategy,” Jessica Erickson, president and CEO of Longmont EDP, said in a written statement. “Our Advance Longmont 2.0 strategy recognizes the need for a new approach to economic development, aligning organizations, people, and resources to implement what matters.”
Baylón Guillén said that her role would be to identify and execute strategic initiatives within each of the focus areas of the strategy: place, industry, connectivity, and talent.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has hired Marisa Baylón Guillén as its collective impact program coordinator.
In this position, Baylón Guillén will coordinate Longmont’sAdvance Longmont 2.0 economic development strategy, according to a statement from the LEDP.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
Advance Longmont 2.0 is an economic development strategy that seeks to align the Longmont community around collective impact on issues that matter most to residents and businesses.
Before coming to Longmont EDP, Baylón Guillén was a labor organizer for SEIU/Florida Public Services Union, where she collaborated and integrated with community organizations and political affiliates; served as the New Americans citizenship coordinator for the Florida Immigrant Coalition; and was director of operations and project manager for Intercambio Uniting Communities in Boulder, Longmont, and Lafayette.
“While the collective impact model is commonly used for social impact organizations, we aren’t aware of any other communities applying this model to an economic development strategy,” Jessica Erickson, president and CEO of Longmont EDP, said in a written statement. “Our Advance Longmont 2.0 strategy recognizes the need for a new approach to economic development, aligning organizations, people, and resources to implement what matters.”
Baylón Guillén said that her role would be to identify and execute strategic initiatives within each of the focus areas of the strategy: place, industry, connectivity, and talent.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.