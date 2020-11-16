Investor snags foreclosed Loveland medical space for $13M

LOVELAND — A Cincinnati-based private investment group recently purchased a previously foreclosed Loveland medical property for $13 million.
The nearly 50,000-square-foot property at 4565 Kendall Pkwy. was purchased by 4565 Kendall Parkway Holdings LLC, a holding company affiliated with Orchard Holdings Group LLC. The seller was First Merchants Bank.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
The bank took possession of the property from MS Loveland LLC after a 2019 foreclosure proceeding. MS Loveland was once registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to an address in Indiana. That business registration has been delinquent for several years.
The 2020 actual value of the land and improvements on the site was $11,965,000 and the 2020 assessed value was $3,469,850.
According to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report this year, the structure was built several years ago by Mainstreet Capital Partners LLC “as a 70-bed inpatient skilled nursing and rehab facility.”
That project never materialized and Mainstreet appears to have gone under. The company’s website is down and its phone number is disconnected. The address in Carmel, Indiana, where the company was registered is now home to Heartland Food Products Group.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — A Cincinnati-based private investment group recently purchased a previously foreclosed Loveland medical property for $13 million.
The nearly 50,000-square-foot property at 4565 Kendall Pkwy. was purchased by 4565 Kendall Parkway Holdings LLC, a holding company affiliated with Orchard Holdings Group LLC. The seller was First Merchants Bank.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
The bank took possession of the property from MS Loveland LLC after a 2019 foreclosure proceeding. MS Loveland was once registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to an address in Indiana. That business registration has been delinquent for several years.
The 2020 actual value of the land and improvements on the site was $11,965,000 and the 2020 assessed value was $3,469,850.
According to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report this year, the structure was built several years ago by Mainstreet Capital Partners LLC “as a 70-bed inpatient skilled nursing and rehab facility.”
That project never materialized and Mainstreet appears to have gone under. The company’s website is down and its phone number is disconnected. The address in Carmel, Indiana, where the company was registered is now home to Heartland Food Products Group.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.