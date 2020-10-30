Home » Industry News » Breaking Ground



The 14-building Vista Highlands project will go before the Broomfield City Council Nov. 17. Courtesy city and county of Broomfield

Nearly 300-unit townhome complex to go before Broomfield City Council

By Tommy Wood — 

BROOMFIELD — A proposed 13-acre, 14-building, 299-unit townhome complex along Baseline Road in Broomfield will go before the City Council for conceptual review Nov. 17. 

The project, dubbed Vista Highlands Multifamily Residential, would be located at the northeast corner of Baseline Road and Weld County Road 7 within the Highlands Planned Unit Development.

The 299 units across 14 three-story buildings would be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes. On-site amenities would include a fitness center, swimming pool, barbecue grills, co-working space, bike storage, and Amazon storage lockers.

