Nearly 300-unit townhome complex to go before Broomfield City Council

BROOMFIELD — A proposed 13-acre, 14-building, 299-unit townhome complex along Baseline Road in Broomfield will go before the City Council for conceptual review Nov. 17.

The project, dubbed Vista Highlands Multifamily Residential, would be located at the northeast corner of Baseline Road and Weld County Road 7 within the Highlands Planned Unit Development.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

The 299 units across 14 three-story buildings would be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes. On-site amenities would include a fitness center, swimming pool, barbecue grills, co-working space, bike storage, and Amazon storage lockers.