Zayo CEO Dan Caruso steps down

BOULDER — Dan Caruso, a co-founder and longtime CEO of Zayo Holdings Group Inc., is stepping down from the internet infrastructure firm’s top role.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.
In a statement Thursday, the Boulder-based Zayo said Caruso will become a board member. Steve Smith, a managing director at private equity firm GI Partners, will succeed Caruso. The company did not set a date when the transition will be effective.
“I’m excited to join Zayo as it begins its journey as a private company backed by two of the world’s largest infrastructure investors,” Smith said in a statement. “Dan (Caruso) and I have known one another and partnered together as Zayo and Equinix emerged as the global leaders in their respective digital infrastructure segments.”
Smith was CEO of data center company Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) from 2007 to 2018. He resigned from that position after “exercising poor judgment” in regard to an employee, according to a company statement at the time.
Caruso led the company from its beginnings in 2007 into a $8.3 billion company traded on the New York Stock Exchange before eventually selling the company to two investment firms last year for $14.3 billion in a go-private deal.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Dan Caruso, a co-founder and longtime CEO of Zayo Holdings Group Inc., is stepping down from the internet infrastructure firm’s top role.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
In a statement Thursday, the Boulder-based Zayo said Caruso will become a board member. Steve Smith, a managing director at private equity firm GI Partners, will succeed Caruso. The company did not set a date when the transition will be effective.
“I’m excited to join Zayo as it begins its journey as a private company backed by two of the world’s largest infrastructure investors,” Smith said in a statement. “Dan (Caruso) and I have known one another and partnered together as Zayo and Equinix emerged as the global leaders in their respective digital infrastructure segments.”
Smith was CEO of data center company Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) from 2007 to 2018. He resigned from that position after “exercising poor judgment” in regard to an employee, according to a company statement at the time.
Caruso led the company from its beginnings in 2007 into a $8.3 billion company traded on the New York Stock Exchange before eventually selling the company to two investment firms last year for $14.3 billion in a go-private deal.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.