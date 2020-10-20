Newmark Knight Frank rebrands to ‘Newmark’

DENVER — Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK), a commercial real estate firm with offices in Denver and Colorado Springs, has rebranded to “Newmark.”
The rebranding, the company said, marks the company’s transformation over the last decade during which it completed more than 50 acquisitions and formed strategic partnerships expanding its international reach.
“The unique ideology cultivated at Newmark has attracted top market experts seeking a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment,” said CEO Barry Gosin in a statement. “Newmark stands out in the industry for its dynamic culture that embraces technology, champions new opportunities and grows future leaders. This rebranding captures the principles, energy and data-driven approach that have further fueled our momentum and provided us with the vision to successfully usher our stakeholders into a rapidly changing future.”
Newmark’s Colorado subsidiary is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as Ross Real Estate Ltd. It is not affiliated with NewMark Merrill Companies Inc., the parent company of NewMark Merrill Mountain States which has developed multiple commercial centers in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
Newmark’s relationship with Knight Frank, a United Kingdom real estate consulting firm, will continue.
