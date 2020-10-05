Zayo taps new chief HR officer

BOULDER — Internet infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has tapped Julie Tschida Brown as its new chief people and culture officer.

In a statement Monday, Zayo said Tschida will oversee the company’s talent acquisition, diversity, benefits and real estate operations. She reports directly to CEO Dan Caruso.

“I look forward to fostering an environment where employees can do their best work to drive achievement of the organization’s goals, which will be critical in the success of Zayo,” she said in a statement.

Tschida Brown was most recently chief people officer at insurance and financial services firm Transamerica for just under three years and previously held human resources roles at information broker IHS Markit, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and insurance provider AON plc (NYSE: AON).

