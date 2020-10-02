Industrial, commercial developments in Louisville slated for public hearings

LOUISVILLE — A proposal to build a nearly 100,000-square-foot industrial building and a 7-Eleven gas station on an undeveloped parcel of the St. Louis Parish & Boulder Innovation Campus in Louisville is slated to go for public hearings before the city’s planning committee and city council by the end of the year, Louisville senior planner Lisa Ritchie said.

Planners are targeting November for the planning commission hearing and December for the city council hearing, although those could still be pushed back by a month or two, Ritchie said. The project is in the review phase for subdivision plats and PUD for vertical development.

“There’s still quite a bit of work left to do to get there,” Ritchie said.

The parcel for the project is a 13.37-acre space at the northeast corner of South 96th Street and Dillon Road owned by Louisville-based Ascent Community Church. The church purchased the land in 2018 for $2.8 million, according to the Boulder County Assessor’s online property records. The project is being developed by United Properties LLC’s Denver office. Representatives for Ascent directed requests for comment to United Properties, which has not yet responded.

There are no plans for the project to be developed on the adjoining parcels of the St. Louis Parish & Boulder Innovation Campus, which are owned by the Archdiocese of Denver and the family of Adrian D. Games.

The project includes two planned buildings: a 99,885-square-foot industrial facility and a 3,500-square-foot 7-Eleven gas station. The industrial building will include four loading stocks and separate warehouse and showroom spaces. The 7-Eleven will have five fueling stations and will be open 24 hours a day. No tenants are yet lined up for the industrial building.