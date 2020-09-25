Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



New vehicle registrations in Colorado decline 16.5% through August

By BizWest Staff — 

New vehicle registrations in Colorado are down 16.5% through August, according to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Through that period, new vehicle registrations totaled 139,717 compared with 167,414 for the same period of 2019.

Year-to-date light truck registrations fell 11%, while car registrations were down 36.1% versus the first eight months of 2019.

“The pandemic continues to restrain the U.S. economy and specifically disrupt auto sales,” said Association president Tim Jackson in a press release. “In Colorado, new vehicle registrations through August are still in negative territory, although the percentage of decline has improved from a month ago.”

Jackson said that the pandemic also impacts new vehicle sales because dealers have had difficulty getting the inventories that they’ve wanted. 

Other report highlights include:

  • Light truck registrations, year to date, were 83.1% of the total sales versus car registrations at 16.9%.
  • Japanese brand registrations were down 19.3%, European brands were down 18.7%, domestic brands were down 14.5% and Korean brands were down 7.6%.
  • Only Lincoln and RAM registrations increased through August 2020. Lincoln increased 5.9% and RAM increased 1%.
  • Colorado’s top five market share leaders are Toyota, Ford, Subaru, Chevrolet and Jeep. 
  • Alternative powertrain vehicles (hybrid and electric) were all down in this same period. Hybrid was down 3.6%, electric declined 2.4% and plug-in hybrid was down 0.6%.
  • Colorado’s used vehicle market through August declined 18.1%.

