Intelsat taps Maxar to build telecommunications satellite

WESTMINSTER — Space intelligence and satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been contracted by Virginia-based Intelsat Inc. to build a communication satellite that will be used in the process of clearing space on the frequency spectrum to make room for telecommunications firms to create 5G services.

The contract marks the fifth time this year Intelsat has ordered a Galaxy 37 satellite from Maxar, according to a Maxar news release. In all, Intelsat has ordered six Maxar communications satellites in 2020.

Sponsored Content Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021

Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020. Read More

“With a relationship dating back to the 1970s, Intelsat has procured 59 spacecraft from Maxar,” Maxar senior vice president of space programs delivery Megan Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “We’re delighted to add Galaxy 37 to the five other spacecraft we’re currently building for Intelsat.”

Maxar did not disclose the value of the contract, but a Denver Business Journal report pegs the total price tag of all six of Maxar’s Intelsat contracts at “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC