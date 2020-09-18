Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Intelsat taps Maxar to build telecommunications satellite

By BizWest Staff — 

WESTMINSTER — Space intelligence and satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been contracted by Virginia-based Intelsat Inc. to build a communication satellite that will be used in the process of clearing space on the frequency spectrum to make room for telecommunications firms to create 5G services. 

The contract marks the fifth time this year Intelsat has ordered a Galaxy 37 satellite from Maxar, according to a Maxar news release. In all, Intelsat has ordered six Maxar communications satellites in 2020.

“With a relationship dating back to the 1970s, Intelsat has procured 59 spacecraft from Maxar,” Maxar senior vice president of space programs delivery Megan Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “We’re delighted to add Galaxy 37 to the five other spacecraft we’re currently building for Intelsat.”

Maxar did not disclose the value of the contract, but a Denver Business Journal report pegs the total price tag of all six of Maxar’s Intelsat contracts at “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

