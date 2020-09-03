Aspero Medical expands management team

BOULDER — Medical-device company Aspero Medical Inc., which develops solutions and applications for the field of gastroenterology, has expanded its management team.

The company added a director of engineering and a director of operations, with both positions focused on supporting Aspero’s next-generation endoscopic single balloon overtube and C- Tube with Pillar micro-texture technology.

Allison Lyle has been hired as director of engineering and will lead Aspero’s C-Tube large bowel intraoperative endoscopy balloon overtube product development project. Lyle previously worked for Bolder Surgical and Medtronic.

Jeff Castleberry will serve as Aspero’s director of operations, bringing more than 35 years of experience in the medical-device industry. He currently serves as CEO of Longmont-based ForCast Orthopedics Inc., and has held senior leadership roles with CardioOptics Inc. and Plexus Corp. He also served as president and chief operations officer for a previous University of Colorado technology spinoff, EndoShape Inc.

Aspero Medical was founded by University of Colorado Boulder professor of mechanical engineering Mark Rentschler and Steven Edmundowicz, professor and medical director of the Digestive Health Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center. Rentschler serves as CEO of Aspero Medical, and Edmundowicz is the company’s chief clinical officer.

“We are extremely pleased to add both Allison and Jeff to the Aspero Medical team,” Rentschler said in a prepared statement. “They bring the broad experience in new product development, operations, and product commercialization that is necessary for Aspero Medical to realize the launch and commercialization of our products and technology. I look forward to working with them as we continue to build out the company and our product offering.”

Aspero Medical received initial equity funding from Fort Collins-based Innosphere Ventures.