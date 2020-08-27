American Solar Energy Society takes annual Solar Tour virtual

BOULDER — The American Solar Energy Society and Solar United Neighbors’ annual National Solar Tour will be all virtual this year.

The event, set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, “will showcase live programming focusing on electric vehicles, schools, homes, businesses and community building through solar along with virtual tours of solar and sustainable homes, businesses, schools, religious institutions and more,” according to a ASES news release. “These events and tours will empower people to learn about solar technology and the process of going solar from their neighbors and people nationwide, all from the safety of their home.”

Sponsored Content Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.

Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.? Read More

For more information and to register, visit nationalsolartour.org/rsvp2020.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC