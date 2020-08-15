Women of Distinction event registration available now

Thirteen women will be recognized as recipients of BizWest’s 2020 Women of Distinction Awards, and members of the public can participate in the virtual, livestream event at no charge. But registration is required.

The event will be Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. Event registration available here. Award winners and their guests will be feted at a VIP reception at the TPC Golf Course in Berthoud.

Sponsored Content A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery

If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless. Read More

This year’s winners and the industry categories in which they will be recognized are: