August 20, 2020: John Tayer on Boulder’s recovery & Battles over Big Development

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Chris Wood chats with Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer about the Chamber’s plan to help businesses recover from the COVID pandemic, while Dan Mika and Lucas High chat about the recent citizen pushbacks against mega-developments like Redtail Ridge, Montava and the Hughes Stadium rezoning.

Sponsors for this podcast include: Chartered Technology, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 