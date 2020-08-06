Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Zero Energy Aviation files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Christopher Wood — 

BOULDER — A Boulder aviation-focused real estate development company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Zero Energy Aviation LLC, which develops zero-energy executive, maintenance and storage hangars, filed for protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado Wednesday, claiming assets of $758,963 and liabilities of $736,714.

The company’s largest asset is real estate owned at 3304 Airport Road in Boulder, valued at $680,000 and subject to a deed of trust from AMG National Trust Bank in Boulder of $425,321.

Bankruptcy documents also cite a collections lawsuit filed by AMG against Zero Energy Aviation in Boulder County District Court.

The bankruptcy documents indicate that a tenant in the hangar, Churchill Navigation Inc. of Boulder, intends to move out of the facility at the end of August. The 4,650-square-foot facility is currently listed for sale by 8030 Realty of Boulder for $680,000 and can accommodate up to five aircraft.

The bankruptcy documents were signed by Davide R. Picard, its sole member. Picard did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a company seeks to reorganize its debts. Zero Energy Aviation’s Chapter 11 petition came almost three months after a Boulder-based solar installer filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Zero Energy Aviation as its largest creditor.

Rack-Em-Up Inc.’s May 13 bankruptcy filing listed a debt to Zero Energy Aviation of $32,494. Picard is also the CEO of Rack-Em-Up.

Zero Energy Aviation’s 20 largest unsecured creditors include:

Automatic Co. Inc., Boulder, $9,213.

Barton Supply Inc., Aurora, $47,286.

Belcas Construction Inc., Nederland, $7,135.

Bio-Terra Construction, Boulder, $28,632

Boulder Lumber Co., Boulder, $22,409

Brian Kelly, Denver, $1,450.

Ellis Construction Specialties, Broomfield, $885

Gebau Engineering, Boulder, $3,655.

Greenstar Electrical, Boulder, $8,000.

H Drywall LLC, Lafayette, $5,650.

H2O Fire Protection Inc., Commerce City, $24,003.

Home Depot Credit Services, Columbus, Ohio, $3,966.

HughesNet, Toledo, Ohio, $1,057.

IDI-Insulation Distributors Inc., Chanhassen, Minnesota, $4,772.

Jazz Architecture, Boulder, $6,462

Kellys Painting, Denver, $6,465.

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Louisville, Kentucky, $10,853.

Mountain Craft Carpentry LLC, Louisville, $10,247.

Ray’s Four Seasons, Gilcrest, $27,553.

U.S. Small Business Administration, Denver, $81,700.

Net Zero Aviation was founded in 2009 as a medical transport network service provider, according to the company’s website.

BOULDER — A Boulder aviation-focused real estate development company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Zero Energy Aviation LLC, which develops zero-energy executive, maintenance and storage hangars, filed for protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado Wednesday, claiming assets of $758,963 and liabilities of $736,714.

The company’s largest asset is real estate owned at 3304 Airport Road in Boulder, valued at $680,000 and subject to a deed of trust from AMG National Trust Bank in Boulder of $425,321.

Bankruptcy documents also cite a collections lawsuit filed by AMG against Zero Energy Aviation in Boulder County District Court.

The bankruptcy documents indicate that a tenant in the hangar, Churchill Navigation Inc. of Boulder, intends to move out of the facility at the end of August. The 4,650-square-foot facility is currently listed for sale by 8030 Realty of Boulder for $680,000 and can accommodate up to five aircraft.

The bankruptcy documents were signed by Davide R. Picard, its sole member. Picard did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a company seeks to reorganize its debts. Zero Energy Aviation’s Chapter 11 petition came almost three months after a Boulder-based solar installer filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Zero Energy Aviation as its largest creditor.

Rack-Em-Up Inc.’s May 13 bankruptcy filing listed a debt to Zero Energy Aviation of $32,494. Picard is also the CEO of Rack-Em-Up.

Zero Energy Aviation’s 20 largest unsecured creditors include:

Automatic Co. Inc., Boulder, $9,213.

Barton Supply Inc., Aurora, $47,286.

Belcas Construction Inc., Nederland, $7,135.

Bio-Terra Construction,…


 