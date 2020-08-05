Home » Industry News » Technology



Advanced Energy posts year-over-year revenue gain of 152%

By Dan Mika — 

DENVER — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) posted its best quarterly revenue in company history as the stay-at-home economy skyrocketed demand for more electronics.

The Denver developer of power-control systems for electronics posted revenues of $339.88 million last quarter, a gain of 152% from the same period last year and beating Wall Street estimates by $21.68 million, according to data from finance site Seeking Alpha.

Its adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat consensus estimates by 20 cents, and its overall profit was just more than $130.3 million.

In a call with analysts Wednesday morning, CEO Yuval Wasserman said the ongoing digitalization of the economy forced by the COVID-19 pandemic led to high demand for electronics.

“The strength in demand is fueled by multiple technology trends that… was accelerated adoption due to COVID-19,” he said.

However, Wasserman said the pandemic has created some raw-material bottlenecks that may weigh down future performance.

Advanced Energy was founded in Fort Collins and maintains a large research plant in the city’s northeast corner, but moved its administrative headquarters to Denver in March.

