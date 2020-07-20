Biodesix names two to board

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has named current and former health-tech executives Jean Franchi and Hany Massarany to its board of directors.

The Boulder company previously was focused on developing tests to determine if lung cancer patients could respond to particular types of treatments, but is currently developing COVID-19 and antibody tests in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Franchi is currently chief financial officer at Replimune Group Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a Boston-area developer of targeted cancer treatments. She has been CFO for multiple pharmaceutical development firms, including Genzyme from 2008 to 2011 when that company was acquired by French pharma giant Sanofi SA (Nasdaq: SNY) in 2011 for $20 billion.

Massarany most recently was president and CEO of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK) from March 2011 to this March, when he stepped down from his position. He did not have a material disagreement with the company, according to regulatory filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the time.

He previously spent almost 12 months with Ventana Medical Systems, a medical assay developer that was purchased by Swiss pharma firm Roche AG in 2008 for $3.4 billion.

Biodesix now has nine non-employee members on its board.

