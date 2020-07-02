Home » BizWest Podcast



July 3, 2020: Economists review a COVID-tinged quarter and an exit interview with Clif Harald

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, CSU’s Martin Shields and CU-Boulder’s Rich Wobbekind return to the podcast 90 days after the first episode launched to talk about how they see the last quarter’s economy wrangle with COVID-19. Chris Wood speaks with Clif Harald, who just left as head of the Boulder Economic Council after 9 years.

