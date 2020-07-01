Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



PanTheryx taps new CFO

By Dan Mika — 

BOULDER — PanTheryx Inc., a producer of medical foods based on certain types of dairy milk, hired Tom Feeley as its new chief financial officer.

In a statement Wednesday, the Boulder-based company said that Feeley will lead all parts of the company’s financial strategy.

Feeley was most recently a vice president at Dutch conglomerate DSM N.V. (Euronext: DSM) from 2011 to 2019. He replaces James Hau, who was PanTheryx’s CFO from 2017 to this year. PanTheryx declined to specify why Hau was replaced.

PanTheryx makes medical foods based on colostrum, the first milk a mother cow produces after giving birth. The compound is thought to have properties that can quell various gastrointestinal problems caused by a C. difficile infection. 

The company recently tapped Wes Parris as its CEO after former chief Mark Braman retired in January. Since its founding in 2007, PanTheryx has raised about $170 million in venture capital.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

BOULDER — PanTheryx Inc., a producer of medical foods based on certain types of dairy milk, hired Tom Feeley as its new chief financial officer.

In a statement Wednesday, the Boulder-based company said that Feeley will lead all parts of the company’s financial strategy.

Feeley was most recently a vice president at Dutch conglomerate DSM N.V. (Euronext: DSM) from 2011 to 2019. He replaces James Hau, who was PanTheryx’s CFO from 2017 to this year. PanTheryx declined to specify why Hau was replaced.

PanTheryx makes medical foods based on colostrum, the first milk a mother cow produces after giving birth. The compound is thought to have properties that can quell various gastrointestinal problems caused by a C. difficile infection. 

The company recently tapped Wes Parris as its CEO after former chief Mark Braman retired in January. Since its founding in 2007, PanTheryx has raised about $170 million in venture capital.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC


 