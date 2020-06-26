Credit Union of Colorado to take over Vectra branch in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Credit Union of Colorado recently purchased the Vectra Bank branch location at 1990 W. 10th Ave. in Broomfield and plans to open its own operation there next year.

Vectra has an existing lease that expires in early 2021, according to Credit Union of Colorado chief operating officer Phil Smith. The bank will vacate at the end of the term and the branch will be converted.

Credit Union of Colorado, which bought the building this month for $1.425 million, expects the new full-service branch will open by December 2021, Smith said.

“We see this as a nice addition to our branch footprint in the northern [Denver] metro area,” he said. “…We did a branch study several years ago and identified some areas [for possible expansion]. Broomfield was definitely on that list.”

The Broomfield branch is the credit union’s first in the Boulder Valley region. There are existing Northern Colorado branches in Fort Collins and Greeley.