Aurora food startup raises $39M, taking total to $120M

AURORA — An Aurora-based food startup that produces sweetener and other products from mushrooms has raised $39 million.
BusinessDen reports that MycoTechnology raised the funds in a round led by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, S2G Ventures and Evolution Partners.
The round takes MycoTechnology’s total fundraising to $120 million.
