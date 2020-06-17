Aurora food startup raises $39M, taking total to $120M

AURORA — An Aurora-based food startup that produces sweetener and other products from mushrooms has raised $39 million.

BusinessDen reports that MycoTechnology raised the funds in a round led by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, S2G Ventures and Evolution Partners.

The round takes MycoTechnology’s total fundraising to $120 million.