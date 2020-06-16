Developer proposes 1,240 homes next to proposed Montava site

FORT COLLINS — An unknown developer is proposing a 1,240-home neighborhood on Fort Collins’ northeast side, nestled in the southwest corner of the planned Montava housing development.

Sponsored Content WORKPLACE INTERRUPTED – Supporting employees mental health

Employers of all sizes have seen drastic changes to their workplace, and predictions say a large number of workers will experience mental health challenges due to social distancing and stress. What can workplaces do to support mental health as we try to return to a state of normalcy? Read More

Dubbed the Mountain Vista development, the project would span 300 acres on vacant farmland south of Mountain Vista Drive, east of Turnberry Road and west of Giddings Road. It calls for 999 detached homes and 241 multi-family units, along with 21 acres for various commercial projects, according to project documents submitted to city officials.

The owner of the properties is K and M Co., which is registered to a P.O. box in Fort Collins, but lists Steve Schroyer as its representative. He has previously represented OtterBox founder Kurt Richardson’s investment vehicle Blue Ocean Enterprises Inc. on redevelopment projects such as the rebuilt Windsor Mill.

Mountain Vista is directly south of the first area of construction planned for the 4,000-home Montava development. In questions to city staff, K and M suggested that it was interested in establishing a metro taxing district for the development and inquired about being able to use city water supplies instead of Boxelder Sanitation District.

Deciding whether the city or Boxelder would provide water was a major point of contention during city council hearings on Montava’s master plan outline. K and M also inquired about the timeline of Montava’s proposed infrastructure upgrades in the area.

The development is due for its first round of preliminary reviews on June 10.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC