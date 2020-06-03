Ripley taps 2 for new leadership roles

FORT COLLINS — Ripley Design Inc., a Fort Collins-based landscape design and architecture firm, has tapped Russell Lee to permanently take over leadership as company president from founder Linda Ripley, who will now serve as a designer and mentor.

“As president of the company for the past year, Russ Lee has proven that he is an exceptional leader with the skills and talent to take Ripley Design into the future,” Ripley said in a prepared statement. “He understands the importance of providing top-notch service along with exceptional design work. He also knows the value of creating a company culture that inspires hard work and dedication as well as mutual respect and fun.”

In addition to the announcement of the promotion for Lee, the company said Sam Coutts will now be vice president of operations.

“In the years since joining Ripley Design, Sam Coutts has become a professional in every sense of the word. In addition to being a creative designer, Sam has become an organizational leader in the company using his education and experience to manage schedules and workloads efficiently,” Ripley said in a statement. “As vice president of operations, he will ensure that the office continues to develop and implement efficient and cost-effective systems to meet current and future needs of the company.”