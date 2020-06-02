NextGen’s purchase price for Otto Health revealed: $22M

BOULDER — NextGen Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: NXBN) has revealed the price it paid in December to acquire Otto Health LLC, a Boulder-based telehealth company.

NextGen’s 10K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday revealed a preliminary purchase price for Otto of $21.96 million.

Otto was founded in 2011 and provides a telehealth platform that integrates with electronic-health-record systems, allowing providers to conduct video visits with patients as part of their normal workflows.

NextGen’s filing also noted the December acquisition of Medfusion Inc. of Cary, North Carolina, for $42.78 million.

“The integration of these acquired technologies have made NextGen Healthcare’s solutions among the most comprehensive and powerful in the market,” NextGen said in its filing.

NextGen said it funded the Otto acquisition through cash flow and borrowing against its revolving line of credit.

Otto has been rebranded as NextGen Virtual Visits and operates as a division of NextGen.

NextGen employed 2,754 workers worldwide as of March 31, including 758 in India.

A spokeswoman for NextGen did not return a call for comment.

